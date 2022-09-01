MBBS students hangs self in hostel room in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 01: A final-year student of the Safdarjung Hospital here allegedly hanged herself in a hostel room, police said on Thursday.
The police post at the hospital received information about the incident at 3.30 am on Thursday, they said.
New Delhi, Sep 01: A final-year student of the Safdarjung Hospital here allegedly hanged herself in a hostel room, police said on Thursday.
The police post at the hospital received information about the incident at 3.30 am on Thursday, they said.
The student, a resident of Delhi, was residing at the MBBS Girls Hostel, Safdarjung Hospital, news agency PTI reported.
A final-year student of the Safdarjung Hospital here allegedly hanged herself in a hostel room, police said on Thursday.
The police post at the hospital received information about the incident at 3.30 am on Thursday, they said.
The student, a resident of Delhi, was residing at the MBBS Girls Hostel, Safdarjung Hospital.