Manish Sisodiya claims his PA 'arrested' by ED after conducting raids

New Delhi, Nov 05: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of his Personal Assistant (PA) and arrested him (PA).

"They raided my house by filing a false FIR, searched my bank lockers, and investigated my village but found nothing against me. Today, they conducted an ED raid on my PA's house and did not find anything, so now they have arrested him and taken him away," said the deputy CM said in a tweet.