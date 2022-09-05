Man stabbed over plate of momos that had fallen on the ground

The victim has been identified as Jitender Mehto, a resident of Mohan Garden, police said, news agency PTI reported.

New Delhi, Sep 05: A 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a 18-year-old in outer Delhi's Ranhola, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night near Tiranga Chowk. Mehto was eating 'momos' and the accused (18) accidentally pushed him and his plate of momos fell on the ground and an argument broke out between the two, they said, according to news agency PTI.

The accused stabbed the victim with a knife and he was declared brought dead at a hospital, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused was arrested, he said, adding the knife was seized.