Man held for killing father, grandmother and 2 sisters in Delhi

On Tuesday, a call was received in the police station Palam after which the cops reached the spot. The police found four members of the family murdered in a house. While one of the women was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor, two others were found murdered in the bathroom.

The accused who was trying to escape was caught by the caller and his relatives, police said in a statement.

"Four members of a family including two sisters, their father and their grandmother were stabbed to death in a house in the Palam area. The accused has been apprehended, " Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

A case under section 302 IPC has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.