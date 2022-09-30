Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Recalling his top quotes

To celebrate the day and pay tribute to the greatest freedom fighter & patriotic leader of the country, People participate in essay competitions, patriotic events, prayer ceremonies, and more.

Here are inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi:

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

""Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

''The future depends on what we do in the present''

"A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes."

"Be the change that you want to see in the world."

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong."

"I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet."

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

"An ounce of patience is worth more than a tonne of preaching."

"Change yourself - you are in control."

"See the good in people and help them."

"Without action, you aren't going anywhere."

"Take care of this moment."

"Continue to grow and evolve."