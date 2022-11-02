Lunar Eclipse 2022: Time and India visibility

A full lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and the moon align in such a way that the moon goes through the shadow of the Earth. During the eclipse, the moon gets into the Umbra - the darkest part of the earth's shadow. In the process, the moon turns a reddish colour.

"The last total lunar eclipse for three years will occur on November 8, 2022, with the next occurring on March 14, 2025 - though we will continue to see partial and penumbral lunar eclipses during that time, according to NASA.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

The lunar eclipse will be visble from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, parts of Russia, and residents of other parts of Asia, North and South America, Australia, North Atlantic Ocean.

Chandra Grahan 2022: City-wise timings

In India lunar eclipse will be visible from Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati.

Delhi

Starts: 05:32 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM

Kolkata

Starts (With Moonrise) - 04:56 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM

Mumbai

Starts - 06:05 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM

Bengaluru

Starts - 05:53 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM

Chennai

Starts - 05:42 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM

Guwahati

Starts - 04:37 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM

Source: Drik Panchang