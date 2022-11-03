Lunar eclipse 2022: Things you should not do during Chandra Grahan


New Delhi, Nov 03: World will be witnessing the total lunar eclipse on November 8. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

While scientists have encouraged people to enjoy the beautiful sight, many consider it as a bad omen during the pregnancy.

  • In India, it is believed that during pregnancy when a pregnant woman watches a lunar eclipse, the baby will have a cleft lip.
  • Another popular belief says that pregnant women shouldn't hold knives and sharp objects because it could leave a birthmark on the child.
  • During the eclipse, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and refrain themselves from looking at the sky.
  • Eat only freshly cooked food. Cover the windows with thick curtains so that no rays from the eclipse enter the home.
  • Take bath before and after the eclipse. Do not sleep or do any activity during the eclipse.
  • Donate something in the name of Pitra.
  • Do not travel. People say pregnant women should not even have water during the eclipse.
  • But we would not back that statement as expectant mothers to stay hydrated.
  • We also advise you to not go for long periods without eating.
  • Consult your doctor before practicing these traditional practices.

Published On November 3, 2022

