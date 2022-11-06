Lunar eclipse 2022: Temples to be closed on Nov 8; Are you allowed to worship?

Due to the lunar eclipse, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath temple and various shrines associated with it will remain closed at 8:15 am.

New Delhi, Nov 06: Major Hindu temples across India will shut their doors on November 8 for nearly 12 hours to ward off the negative energy said to be generated by the eclipse.

According to Hindu almanac, the eclipse is scheduled to occur between 2.39 p.m. and 6.19 p.m.

The Tirumala temple will be closed by 8.40 a.m. and re-opened at 07.20 p.m. after the completion of certain purificatory rituals post-eclipse.

The Palani temple will be closed by 12 noon.

Can you worship during Lunar eclipse?

According to beliefs, during an eclipse, the moon, emit abnormal negative energies. Hence, the doors where the main deity is housed are closed to prevent and minimise these negative energies that could disturb the effects of the divine energy on the devotees.

Sometimes, Tulsi leaves are also placed on the idols to ward off negative energy. Only after purification, the temples open again.

According to the beliefs, there should be no worship during the phase when the moon actually gets eclipsed, while others strictly prohibit all religious practices for the entire 24 hours of the given day.