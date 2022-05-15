New Delhi, May 15: Look up at the Moon today to catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse of 2022. The celestial event is visible in total phase from portions of the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and the east Pacific.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

Lunar Eclipse or Red Moon 2022: Timings

First Contact with the Penumbra - 07:02 AM

First Contact with the Umbra - 07:58 AM

Total Phase Begins - 08:59 AM

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 09:41 AM

Total Phase Ends - 10:23 AM

Last Contact with the Umbra - 11:24 AM

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 12:20 PM

Duration of Total Phase - 01 Hour 24 Mins 27 Secs

Duration of Partial Phase - 03 Hours 26 Mins 26 Secs

Duration of Penumbral Phase - 05 Hours 17 Mins 32 Secs

Magnitude of Lunar Eclipse - 1.41

Magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse - 2.37

Is Lunar Eclipse 2022 visible in India?

Unfortunately, Lunar Eclipse 2022 will not be visible from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other countries in east Asia.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Sutak Timings

. .

Sutak starts 9 hours before the lunar eclipse and this period is considered inauspicious. During this period, people follow the Sutak and refrain from doing religious activities and no new work is performed.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Mantras to chant

Chandra Beej Mantra

OM Shraam Shreem Shraum Sah Chandraya Namah

Dhanvantari Mantra

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Dhanvantraye Amrita Kalasha Hastaya, Sarva Maya Vinashanaya Trailoka Nathaya, Shri Mahavishnave

Namah Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

​Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Uruvarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityormukshiya Maamritaat

Dos and Don'ts to follow during Chandra Grahan