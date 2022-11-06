Lunar Eclipse 2022: City-wise timings to watch Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned.

A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only when a part of the moon comes under shadow of the Earth.

The eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise. However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse is not visible from any places of India as the phenomena will be in progress before Moonrise.

Ending of both the total and the partial phases is visible from the eastern parts of the country. Only the ending of the partial phase is visible from the rest parts of the country.

This eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Australia, Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

The eclipse will begin at 14 hours and 39 minutes IST. The total eclipse will start at 15 hours and 46 minutes IST. The ending time of totality is 17 hours and 12 minutes IST and the ending time of the partial phase is 18 hours and 19 minutes IST.

For the cities in eastern parts of the country, like Kolkata and Guwahati, at the time of Moonrise, the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress.

For Kolkata, the duration of totality from Moonrise time upto the end is 20 minutes and the duration from Moonrise time upto the end of the partial eclipse is 1 hour and 27 minutes.

For Guwahati, the duration of totality from Moonrise time upto end is 38 min and the duration from Moonrise time upto the end of the partial eclipse is 1 hr 45 min.

For other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, at the time of Moonrise, the partial eclipse after the end of totality will be in progress and for the above cities, the duration from the Moonrise time up to the end of the partial eclipse will be 50 minutes, 18 minutes, 40 minutes and 29 minutes respectively.

The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on 28th October, 2023 and the same is a partial eclipse. Last lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on 19 November, 2021 and it was a partial eclipse.