KVPY exam goes, to be replaced with INSPIRE

"DST has decided to subsume KVPY with INSPIRE. KVPY Aptitude test will not be conducted from the year 2022 onwards. Ongoing KVPY fellows will continue to receive fellowship as per norms from DST," a statement read.

The KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme under the DST, Government of India. The test is held for shortlisting young scientists for the fellowship scheme. Students from Class 11 to first year of basic science courses like BSc, BS, B Stat, B Math, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS are eligible for the exam.

Till last year the test was also used by some top institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) for admission to UG and UG, PG integrated courses.