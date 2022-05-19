KEAM 2022 exam new dates announced

The exams were originally scheduled to be held on July 3. However now it will be held on July 4. The KEAM 2022 exam was postponed after considering the rescheduling of KEE IISER and NATA exams.

Moreover the CEE had requested the General Education Department to declare a holiday for schools on July 4.

The CEE will release the KEAM 2022 admit card on June 10. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) is a state level exam conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses in institutes in Kerala. The rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula ie that 50 per cent marks from plus two and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results. For more details relating to the KEAM 2022 exam visit cee.kerala.gov.in.