KEA declares NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result

New Delhi, Nov 17: NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The second round allotment result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 was declared by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Thursday.

Interested candidates can find the round two allotment result while accessing the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. The candidates need the PGET number to access the NEET PG 2022 round two allotment result.

The selected candidate can pay the fee till November 18. The deadline for reporting to the allotted college is November 19.

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Round Two Allotment Result At Kea.kar.nic.in

How to check round two allotment result:

First, visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Click on PGET 2022 round two allotment result

Enter PGET 2022 number

Click on submit

The seat allotment result will appear

Download PGET 2022 seat allotment result

Take a print out for further reference

Earlier in November 12, KEA declared the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 revised schedule.

The NEET PG counselling is being conducted for admission to PG Medical and Dental degree or diploma programmes in government colleges, and government quota seats in private and minority medical and dental colleges.