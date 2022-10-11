Karwa Chauth 2022: Send these wishes and messages to your loved ones

Here are some wishes that you can send to your loved ones.

Happy Karwa Chauth to you... May your destiny is always by your side and may your life always be full of eternal joy and greatest compatibility.

May this Karwa Chauth be full of surprises and happiness for you. May Chauth Mata fulfill all your wishes and bless you with eternal happiness. Warm wishes on Karwa Chauth.

This is the festival of eternal love and devotion. Here's wishing you and your husband, good health, wealth, and prosperous life ahead. Happy Karwa Chauth.

You are my first love and until life is through, I will still be loving you. I will be true to you, just a promise will do. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth

May the jingling of churis, fill your life with good luck. The twinkling of Payal announces your love for him. Happy Karwa Chauth