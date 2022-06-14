June Supermoon 2022: What is Strawberry moon

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, "This name (Strawberry Moon) has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of 'June-bearing' strawberries that are ready to be gathered."

The supermoon is also called the Mead, Honey, or Rose Moon; the Flower, Hot, Hoe, or Planting Moon; Vat Purnima; Poson Poya; and the LRO Moon in different regions.

The June 2022 full moon will be at its closest point in its orbit around the Earth, called perigee, at 7.51am Eastern Daylight Time (5.22pm IST), which will make it look like a "supermoon".

Lowest moon of the year

According to NASA, the full moon at its highest will reach only 23.3 degrees above the southern horizon, making it the lowest full moon of the year.

"On the summer solstice, the Sun appears highest in the sky for the year. Full moons are opposite the Sun, so a full moon near the summer solstice will be low in the sky. Particularly for Europe's higher latitudes, when the full moon is low, it shines through more atmosphere, making it more likely to have a reddish color," according to NASA.

How to see the Strawberry Moon from India?

Sadly, the Strawberry Moon will not be visible in India. But you can watch it online.