JoSAA 2022 counselling schedule released: List of documents needed

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advances 2022 result will be released on September 11. In order to complete the registration candidates will be automatically be redirected to the JoSAA 2022 data following a successful login.

The application process for JoSAA 2022 round one counselling will be concluded on September 21 and the seat allocation result will be released on September 23.

The round two seat allocation process will be held from September 28 to October 2 while the round three would be between October 3 and 7. The fourth round would be from October 8 and 11 while the fifth round would be from October 12 to 15. The final round (6) will be held between October 16 and 17. Candidates will have to confirm the allotment results by opting freeze, float and slide option.

Documents required for JoSAA 2022 Counselling: