JNU UG first merit list likely to be released today: Check details here

JNU admission registration process for UG Admissions got underway on September 27, 2022 and concluded on October 12, 2022.

New Delhi, Oct 17: JNU UG Merit list 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University is expected to release the merit list for JNU UG Admissions 2022 today. Once declared, students can view the JNU Merit list 2022 on the official JNU website.

The JNU is taking admissions into various courses on the basis of the CUET UG course. The university will now come up with a merit list for the various courses based on the number of applicants.

After the merit list is out, eligible candidates will have to reach out to the university to secure their seats and complete the admission process.

The candidates will have the seat-blocking option available from October 17 to October 19, 2022.

According to JNU's official calendar for UG Admissions, the first merit list is expected to be made public on 17 October 2022.

The university will probably have three merit lists.

Candidates have applied for various programmes through the CUET UG test, including the B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology, the B.A. (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, and other Certificate of Proficiency Programs, or COP.