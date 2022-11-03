JNU Admissions 2022: PG First merit list for MCA, MA, MSc admissions released; how to check

New Delhi, Nov 03: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released the first merit list for post-graduate and ADOP admissions today. JNU PG Merit List 2022 is prepared based on the CUET PG score. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website.

The first list has been released for admission to PG programmes including MA, MSc, and MCA for the 2022-23 academic session. The list has also been released for the diploma programmes. The second merit list will be published on November 8 and the third list along with supernumerary seats list will be released on November 13.