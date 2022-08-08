JEE Main Session 2 result declared: Two Links activated; How to download scorecard

New Delhi, Aug 08: NTA has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2022 session 2 on August 8. JEE Main result link has been updated online at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022/ ntaresults.nic.in 2022. To check JEE Main 2022 result for session 2, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. The result of JEE Main 2022 July session mentions the candidate's name, All India rank, subject-wise score, percentile marks, personal details and others. The cutoff of JEE Mains 2022 will be released soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022.