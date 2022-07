New Delhi, July 26: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card. The same is available on the official website.

The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card has been released for Paper 2. The notice by the NTA ays that the admit card is for both candidates who arre appearing for B.Arch, B.Planning in Session 2 and for candidates who are giving their engineering and architecture entrance exam outside India.