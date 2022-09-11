JEE Advanced Result 2022 Declared: Steps to check

Along with JEE Advanced 2022 results, the merit list will also be announced.

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) on Sunday released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam. Candidates, who appeared for the exam can now check their JEE Advanced result on the official website.

Students who will qualify for the JEE Advanced 2022 will be eligible for admission, after the counseling process.

Nearly 1.6 lakh students including 50 foreign nationals registered for JEE Advanced 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts on August 28.

In 2021, Mridul Agarwal has topped the IIT entrance by scoring the highest ever marks.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: How to Download Scorecard

Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

On homepage, click on the official link.

Log-in by providing the required details and submit.

Your JEE Advanced 2022 will appear on homepage.

Download and keep a copy for future use.

Here is a list of top 10 IITs of India as per the NIRF 2022 Overall Ranking: