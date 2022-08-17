Janmashtami 2022: What Bhog you can offer to Lord Krishna as per your zodiac signs

According to the Hindu calendar, he was born at midnight on the eighth day or the Ashtami in the holy month of Shravana. According to Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami falls on August 18, this year. Asthami tithi will start at 9:21 pm on August 18 and it will end at 10:59 pm on August 19.

New Delhi, Aug 16: Every year, the birth date of Lord Krishna is celebrated by the devotees as Janmashtami. Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

On Janmashtami, devotees observe a fast for Lord Krishna, they consume a meal consisting of fruits and water called 'phallahar' and at midnight they perform the 'Krishna abhishekam' with milk, ghee and water, after which they offer food (bhog) to God.

If you are also follower of Lord Krishna, then why not offer Him offerings based on your zodiac sign. It is believed that any person who offers God 'bhog' as per their zodiac sign, gains good karma and blessings of the Lord.

ARIES

In order to please Lord Krishna, it would be better if people belonging to this zodiac sign can offer sugar and pomegranate. You can also decorate the idol of Lord Krishna using a red cloth.

TAURUS

If you are a Taurus, you can please Lord Krishna by offering him Maakhan and fruits.You can also offer coconut laddoos and other white sweets.

GEMINI

You should offer pure ghee and curd made from cow's milk. You can decorate Lord Krishna with green clothes, leaves and peacock feathers. You can also offer him green fruits.

CANCER

People belonging to this zodiac sign should offer milk, butter and banana. You can also decorate the deity in white and silver colours. This will not only shower you with the blessings of Shri Krishna, but you will also gain better health.

. .

LEO

You can offer Lord Krishna with a 'bhog of ghee'. It would be better, if you offer red colour fruits, flowers and cloth. You can also offer him sweetmeat prepared using apple, pomegranate, etc.

VIRGO

Virgos can offer mawa to Shri Krishna for the people. This will bring positivity to your life.Apart from this, if you are willing to offer any sweets to Bal Gopal, then you can think of offering Peda to Him.

LIBRA

For Libra, it will be auspecious to offer pure ghee to Lord Krishna on this day.This will help you in pleasing Lord Krishna and seek his blessings.

SCORPIO

People who belong to this zodiac sign can offer milk to the Lord to please Lord Krishna. This will end all monetary problems from your side.

SAGITTARIUS

You can offer fruits and Panchamrit (a special concoction made especially on the occasion) to the Lord.You can also offer yellow sweets and Bhog, a sacred offering to Lord Krishna. You can even decorate his idols using sandalwood paste.

PISCES

On this day of Janmashtami, you can offer Misri along with the Bhog to Lord Krishna. This will bring prosperity to your life.