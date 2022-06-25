JAC 12th arts result 2022 delayed: Expected next week

According to reports the results have already been delayed this year. The comprehensive assessment process is the reason for the delay.

New Delhi, Jun 25: The Jharkhand Academic Department has said that the 12th Arts and commerce results would be declared by next week. The JAC 12th arts and commerce results 2022 once declared will be available on the official website.

Since there are some procedures to be followed, the Board is unable to give a proper date as to when the results would be declared. The JAC 12th exam was conducted from March to April. This year around five lakh students had appeared for the exams.

The anticipation about the arts and commerce results is high considering that the science stream results were declared two days back.

Students must keep their roll numbers and admit cards handy with the log-in credentials to check the results. The JAC 12th arts Result 2022 once declared will be available on www.jacresult.com and www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in.