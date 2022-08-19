ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 registration begins: Vacancy, eligibility, pay scale and more

New Delhi, Aug 19: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications to fill up 108 vacancies of Constable. Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
ITBP will be recruiting to fill a total of 108 vacancies for the post of Constable (Pioneer) post under Group C Non-Gazetted posts on temporary basis. Candidates can apply for the posts of Constable Plumber, Mason or Carpenter.
ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Important dates
- Starting date to apply online -19 Aug 2022 at 00:01 AM
- Last date to apply online -17 Sep 2022 till 11:59 PM
ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Total Vacancy 108
- Constable (Carpenter) - 56
- Constable (Mason) - 31
- Constable (Plumber) - 21
ITBP recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years.
ITBP recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed Class 10 (Matric) and should posses one-year certificate course from ITI in the relevant trade (Mason, Carpenter or Plumber).
ITBP recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs100. The application fee is exempted from SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen candidates.
ITPB Constable Recruitment 2022 - How to apply
- Go to the official website- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
- Click on 'New Registration' and register on the portal
- Now, click on 'Apply for Constable Pioneer' and fill in the application form.
- Upload all the required documents
- Pay the application fee, if any
- Submit and download a copy for future references.