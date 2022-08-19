ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 registration begins: Vacancy, eligibility, pay scale and more

New Delhi, Aug 19: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications to fill up 108 vacancies of Constable. Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP will be recruiting to fill a total of 108 vacancies for the post of Constable (Pioneer) post under Group C Non-Gazetted posts on temporary basis. Candidates can apply for the posts of Constable Plumber, Mason or Carpenter.