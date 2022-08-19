ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 registration begins: Vacancy, eligibility, pay scale and more


New Delhi, Aug 19: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications to fill up 108 vacancies of Constable. Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP will be recruiting to fill a total of 108 vacancies for the post of Constable (Pioneer) post under Group C Non-Gazetted posts on temporary basis. Candidates can apply for the posts of Constable Plumber, Mason or Carpenter.

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Starting date to apply online -19 Aug 2022 at 00:01 AM
  • Last date to apply online -17 Sep 2022 till 11:59 PM

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Total Vacancy 108
  • Constable (Carpenter) - 56
  • Constable (Mason) - 31
  • Constable (Plumber) - 21

ITBP recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years.

ITBP recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed Class 10 (Matric) and should posses one-year certificate course from ITI in the relevant trade (Mason, Carpenter or Plumber).

ITBP recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs100. The application fee is exempted from SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

ITPB Constable Recruitment 2022 - How to apply

  • Go to the official website- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
  • Click on 'New Registration' and register on the portal
  • Now, click on 'Apply for Constable Pioneer' and fill in the application form.
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee, if any
  • Submit and download a copy for future references.

Published On August 19, 2022

