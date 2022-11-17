ITBP recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 40 Head Constable posts today

New Delhi, Nov 17: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will close its online applications for the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) from eligible Indian citizens including the subject of Nepal and Bhutan today. Eligible candidates can apply for the 80 vacancies through this recruitment on the official website.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed 12th class or equivalent from a recognized board or passed a regular Para Veterinary Course or Diploma or Certificate of minimum one-year duration related to Veterinary Therapeutic or Livestock can apply for this post.

The age limit should between 18 to 25 years.

The pay scale is Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100). The notification is available on the official website.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process

The selection process will include: Phase 1- PET/PST, Phase 2- written exam, Phase 3- document verification and medical exam.

How to apply for ITBP Head Constable posts