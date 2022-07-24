ISC Class 12 result 2022 likely today: How to check

According to various media reports, the ISC result is likely to be announced on July 24, if not, the students will be announced on Monday.

New Delhi, July 24: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam on Sunday.

However, there is no official confirmation made by CISCE yet.

Once declared, students can check their results on the official website.

. .

In order to pass, students must secure a total of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall aggregate as well.

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Websites to check

Students are advised to key their index number details to check the results. The final result which would be declared will be a combination of performance in Semester 1 and Semester 2.

ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check