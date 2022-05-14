Is Lunar Eclipse 2022 visible in India? Know if you have to follow sutak rules?

The longest duration of totality would be 1 hour 24 minutes and 27 seconds.

According to NASA, A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called "Blood Moons" because of this phenomenon.

Lunar Eclipse or Red Moon 2022: Timings

First Contact with the Penumbra - 07:02 AM

First Contact with the Umbra - 07:58 AM

Total Phase Begins - 08:59 AM

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 09:41 AM

Total Phase Ends - 10:23 AM

Last Contact with the Umbra - 11:24 AM

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 12:20 PM

Duration of Total Phase - 01 Hour 24 Mins 27 Secs

Duration of Partial Phase - 03 Hours 26 Mins 26 Secs

Duration of Penumbral Phase - 05 Hours 17 Mins 32 Secs

Magnitude of Lunar Eclipse - 1.41

Magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse - 2.37

Is Lunar Eclipse 2022 visible in India?

Unfortunately, Lunar Eclipse 2022 will not be visible from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other countries in east Asia.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Do we have to follow Sutak?