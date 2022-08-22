IRCTC’s second Ramayana Yatra train cancelled due to less passengers

After the success of the Bharat Gaurav train on the Ramayana Circuit, the IRCTC had announced a second run of the train, which will go to Nepal as well.

Like the first tour, the train was expected to cover pilgrimage and heritage sites across India, including Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam.

Coupled with a state-of-the-art air-conditioned rake, the tourist train was supposed to stop at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, where the guests will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the Hanuman temple and additionally, the Bharat mandir at Nandigram.

From Ayodhya, the train would reach Janakpur in Nepal via Jaynagar.

The fully air-conditioned tourist train will comprise 11 3-AC coaches, one pantry car and two SLRs. Freshly-cooked vegetarian meals will be served to the guests on board from a well-equipped pantry car.

The train has also been fitted with an infotainment system for the entertainment of the passengers as well as for public announcements. Clean toilets and enhanced security features, including CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach, have been provided for the tourists.

At a price range starting from Rs 73,500 per person, the IRCTC tourist train will be a 20-day all-inclusive tour package.