New Delhi, Oct 18: If you are planning a trip to Dubai for a holiday, then Indian Railways has come up with a great tour package for you. The IRCTC is now offering four-night and five days tour packages to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Kolkata.

This package provides an opportunity for the tourists to visit Burj Khalifa, Dhow Cruise Ride, Gala Dinner, Desert Safari with Belly Dance, and sightseeing of Abu Dhabi including the world-famous Mosque. Dubai is also a paradise for shopping lovers across the world.