IRCTC update: 92 trains cancelled on Nov 03; here is the complete list

New Delhi, Nov 03: As many as 92 trains has been cancelled by the the Indian Railways on Thursday due to maintenance and operational-related reasons.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Jammu and Kashmir and UP among others.

Trains are usually rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on November 03: