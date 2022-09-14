IRCTC to start Swadesh Darshan special train soon. Check date, fare, itinerary details

New Delhi, Sep 14: IRCTC Swadesh Darshan package: Indian Railways will soon start Swadesh Darshan Special Tourist Train for Puri ganga sagar. As per the details from the Railways, the Swadesh Darshan Special Tourist Train is an eight nights and nine days package that will cover prominent religious places Puri, Ganga Sarar, Varanasi, Prayagraj.

"Indian Railways takes the privilege of operating an exclusive "Swadesh Darshan tourist train" for Puri ganga sagar with HAR HAR Gange (WZSD09) starting from Rajkot with confirmed train tickets in Non AC Sleeper Class and 3rd AC Class for its esteemed passengers," TRCTC wrote.