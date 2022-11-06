IRCTC 'Sri Ramayana Yatra' tour package: Check tour dates, cost, itinerary

The tour package will include places like Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam and Delhi.

The tour package is for 17-nights 18-days which will include visits to temples such as Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, SaryuGhat, Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund and Ram-Janki Mandir. The tour will commence from 18 November 2022 and will include meals.

As per details available on the IRCTC website, Single occupancy would cost Rs 68,980, Double occupancy will cost Rs 59,980 and for a Child (5 to 11 years), it would cost Rs 53,985.

Seating arrangement will be finalised 7 days prior to departure and allocation of lower berth is not guaranteed.

Package includes

Train Journey by Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train in 3AC class.

Nights stay will be provided in Hotels as-

Comfort: in AC Rooms standard hotels.

Superior: in AC Rooms, deluxe hotels.

Wash and change as per itinerary in Hotels in Non-AC Rooms.

Onboard train meals (veg only).

Off board meals (veg only) in good quality Restaurant/Hotels/Banquets/Packed

All Transfers and sightseeing by Non-AC bus.

Travel insurance for the passengers.

Security on Train.

All applicable Taxes.

For itinerary click here