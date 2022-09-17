IRCTC rolls out special package for Rann Utsav 2022: Check details

New Delhi, Sep 17: The wonders of nature are awe-inspiring; they make us believe that only a supreme power could have created such a masterpiece. The Rann of Kutch is one such mystic beauty that draws many towards Gujarat.

And IRCTC is giving you the best chance to witness the colourful mosaic of art, culture pf Kutch.

"Rann Utsav- The Tent City Experience is the most famous festival of Kutch, Gujarat. The festival is celebrated with music and dance and also shows the beauty of White Rann. Rann Utsav also demonstrates the culture of Kutch and the state as well, thus it is a perfect destination to capture the life moments with your family and friends," IRCTC said.

"Spend a luxurious holiday in the rich cultural city, the adventure activities, Full and Dark Moon experiences and incredible sights to visit," it added.

Features of IRCTC package:

The duration of the package is 6 nights and 7 days.

The tourists will board special train at Delhi Safdarjung railway station. The journey will begin 15.11.22

Cost of the package (per person)

Single person: Rs 61,500/-

Two people: Rs 42,900/-

Three people: Rs 39,950/-

Child with bed: Rs 32,860/-

Child without bed: Rs 29,860/-

Note: IRCTC is not responsible for delay/reschedule/cancellation of flights. Incase of any of the following, we shall provide alternative flights as and when intimated to us by airlines.

Cost of any extra service arising due to delay/reschedule/cancellation of flights will be borne by guest.