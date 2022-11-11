IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Check post, salary, how to apply

New Delhi, Nov 11: IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Application has been invited for the AGM / Infra Posts in the IRCTC Department. The last date to apply for the post is December 09, 2022.

Post Name for IRCTC Recruitment 2022

AGM / Infra

Pay Scale for IRCTC Recruitment 2022

Rs 15,600 - Rs 39,100

IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The age limit for the post is a maximum of 55 years. The age relaxation for the post is as per the official norm.

IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility:

The candidates should have completed Junior Administrative Grade Civil Engineering Officer from Indian Railways with experience in the construction organization.

How to apply for IRCTC Recruitment 2022?

Candidate shall apply through proper channels for selection on a deputation basis to the above-mentioned vacancies in the prescribed proforma attached herewith. Zonal Railway etc. to forward the applications of eligible candidates along with Vigilance history/ D & AR Clearance and APARS of last 03 years to Corporate office / IRCTC, New Delhi. A scanned copy of the application in the enclosed format duly filled may also be sent by candidates in advance through e-mail to deputation@irctc.com so as to reach us by 09.12.2022.