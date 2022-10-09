IRCTC offers affordable tour package to Chandigarh, Dalhousie, Amritsar: Check price, itinerary here

"IRCTC Regional Office, Bhopal offers "Dalhousie with Golden Temple" Rail Tour Package one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package," the official website said.

The passengers will get a chance to visit Chandigarh, Dalhousie, and Amritsar along with other local areas.

Tour package details

Package Name: Dalhousie with Golden Temple (WBR76)

Destinations: Chandigarh, Dalhousie, and Amritsar

Tour Duration - 9 Days / 8 Nights

Meal Plan - Breakfast and Dinner

Departure Time- Rani Kamalapati Railway Station 22:40

Twin Occupancy: 33,135/-

Triple Occupancy: 25,810/-

Child With Bed: 21,320/-

Child Without Bed:19,100/-

Note