IRCTC North-East package: Check price, itinerary

"IRCTC launches flight package to Northeast India blessed with scenic natural beauty, salubrious weather, rich biodiversity, rare wild life, historical sites, distinct cultural and ethnic heritage and warm and welcoming people. The region offers unforgettable visits for tourists interested in wild life, religious, cultural and ethnic tourism, river cruises, golf and a host of others. There is also great scope for mountaineering, trekking and adventure tourism in the region, said IRCTC website.

Kalimpong: A beautiful hill-town in North Bengal which can be reached from either Siliguri or Darjeeling. It is popular for its panoramic valley views, Buddhists monasteries, churches and Tibetan handicrafts.

Gangtok: Situated in the eastern Himalayan range, state capital Gangtok combines a modern, resort town style with ancient spiritual beliefs and an impressive natural heritage. Mountain views act as the backdrop to holidays in Gangtok, where much of the focus also lies on the monasteries, shrines, and temples of this old center of Tibetan Buddhist pilgrimage.

Darjeeling: Famous throughout the world for the tea it grows and the great view of Kanchenjunga range of mountains that it offers. It is also known for its richness in cultural & natural heritage and the famous toy train that has been declared a UN heritage.

As per details available on the IRCTC website, Single occupancy would cost Rs 56,500, Double occupancy will cost Rs 41,950, triple occupancy 39,700 and for a Child (5 to 12 years), it would cost Rs 34,990.