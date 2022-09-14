IRCTC Navratri special train to Vaishno Devi: Check dates, fare and other details

New Delhi, Sep 14: Navratri special tourist train 2022: Indian Railways on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Navratri Special Tourist Train' for Katra's Mata Vaishno Devi with the newly launched Bharat Gaurav Rake on September 30.

The IRCTC has arranged special trains for the devotees wanting to visit the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir during Navratri celebrations.