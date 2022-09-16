IRCTC is offering Shiv Shani Sai Darshan tour package at affordable rates: Check details

"IRCTC Ltd. proposes to run "Shiv - Shani - Sai Yatra" Rail tour package by Bharat Gaurav tourist train in AC III Tier class, covering the visit of prominent religious and heritage tourists destinations in central part of India," said IRCTC website.

"This tour will showcase two important Jyotirlinga i.e. Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) and Ghrishneswar (Aurangabad), Shirdi Sai and Shani temple and UNESCO World heritage site Ellora caves in 05 days," it added.

Features of IRCTC package:

The duration of the package is 4 nights and 5 days.

The tourists will board special train at Delhi Safdarjung railway station. The journey will begin on 17.10.2022

Cost of the package (per person)

Comfort

Single Share: Rs.21275/-

Double/ Triple Share: Rs.18500/-

Child (5-11 year): Rs.16650/-

Destinations and visits covered:

Shirdi: Sai Temple.

Shignapur: Shani temple.

Nasik: Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple.

Aurangabad: Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga and Kailash temple in Ellora caves.

Note: COVID-19 fully vaccination certificate is compulsory for temple darshan and sightseeing of monuments. All passengers should carry vaccination certificate in hard copy or in phone during the duration of tour.