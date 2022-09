IRCTC introduces ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ tour package, check tour package

New Delhi, Sep 28: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to embark on the 18-day Shri Ramayana Yatra from New Delhi. The train will cover destinations from Ayodhya to Bhadrachalam.

"IRCTC Ltd. offers 'Sri Ramayana Yatra' theme based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train on Ramayana circuit covering the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama," IRCTC said.