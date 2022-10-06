IRCTC introduces affordable tour package to Shimla and Manali: Check fare, itinerary

Shimla: Shimla is a popular destination for its Victorian architecture, which can be witnessed in a certain section of the Ridge and the Mall. Shimla is also known as one of the ideal places of interest for the honeymooners. It is blissfully surrounded by the green hills with snowcapped peaks.

Its spectacular natural bounty accompanied by structures made during the colonial era, the City retains its colonial heritage with grand old buildings, such as, the stately Viceregal Lodge, charming iron lamp posts, and Anglo-Saxon names.

Kullu-Manali: Manali is famous for being India's honeymoon capital. It is situated between the snow-capped slopes of the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges and offers stunning views of lush green forests, green meadows, and meandering blue streams.

Kullu Valley is a broad open valley formed by the Beas River between Manali and Larji. This valley is known for its temples and its hills covered with pine and deodar forest and sprawling apple orchards.

