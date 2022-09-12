IRCTC Durga Puja Special Nepal Nirvana package: Check duration, cost, itinerary

New Delhi, Sep 12: Are you planning to visit Nepal? The IRCTC has brought a special package for you, in which you will get to visit beautiful places like Kathmandu, Pokhara. It is a special Durga Puja offer.

Situated mainly in the Himalayas, Nepal is the most beautiful and stunning country in the world. Though small in size, it is known in the world as a nation of color and contrasts-a hidden Shangri-La of nature, culture and adventure.