IRCTC cancels 255 trains today: Check your train status here

New Delhi, Sep 05: The Indian Railways has cancelled 255 trains on Monday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal among others.

Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.