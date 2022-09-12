IRCTC cancels 201 trains today: Check your train status

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Indian Railways has cancelled a total of 201 trains on Monday. As per the IRCTC website, a total of 277 trains were cancelled fully or partially. 19 trains have been rescheduled and 48 trains have been diverted.

The list of cancelled trains includes trains from major Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka,Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal among others.