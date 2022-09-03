IRCTC cancels 142 trains today: Know why

New Delhi, Sep 03: The Indian Railways has cancelled 142 trains in the morning till 10 am on Saturday, September 3. In addition, about 75 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Shamli, Damoh, Kanpur, Bokaro Steel City, Pathankot, Jawlmukhi, Pune, Asansol, Azimganj, Gaya, Udhampur etc.

Over 150 trains are affected daily in India on a regular basis. Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.