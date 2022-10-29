IOCL Apprentice Jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, selection process

Aspiring candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official site of IOCL.

New Delhi, Oct 29: IOCL Apprentice Jobs 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of the largest commercial undertaking in India is recruiting candidates for Apprentice posts.

The Indian Oil recruitment drive is being held to fill up 265 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for Indian Oil Corporation Apprentice posts is till November 12, 2022.

Qualification

Candidates must be between minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 31.10.2022. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation up to 10 years (up to 15 years for SC/ST) and up to 13 years for OBC-NCL candidates.

Selection process

The Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

The candidates will have to qualify successfully through each stage of the selection process i.e. Written Test (Minimum 40%, relaxable by 5% for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories against reserved positions) and Pre-engagement medical fitness for being adjudged suitable for engagement.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: How to apply for IOCL Jobs