Instant karma! Woman falls while trying to kick bike rider, video goes viral

New Delhi, Nov 07: Do you believe in 'instant karma'? When people indulge in wrongdoing, they think that they might get away with it. While some feel the heat soon, for some it takes time. But, KARMA hits back!

One such video that has gone viral on social media shows a woman falling from a bike while trying to kick a man riding a bike next to her.

The video which has now gone viral shows a man and woman riding on a busy road, while another person comes next to them. Without any reason, the woman tries to kick the other driver but loses balance and falls on the road instead.

What is more interesting is the driver of the bike, the woman sitting doesn't realise it and keeps moving. He stops a few seconds later.

Since being posted on Reddit, the video has garnered thousands of likes and comments.

INSTANT Karma, wrote a user commenting on the video.

"I guess Newton's third law is the main culprit here," said another.

"Hahaha haha got what she deserved," commented third user.