Instagram went down days after the message sharing platform WhatsApp faced a global outage, including in India, that lasted for over two hours.

Many users took to Twitter after the Instagram "suspended" their accounts.

"@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it's just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem," wrote a user.

"Anyone else facing this issue on Instagram? or is my account really suspended?," another commented.

"My Instagram has just been suspended out of the blue along with lots of other people reporting the same on Twitter. Has Instagram been hacked??," another raised concern.

WhatsApp was down for nearly two hours. Soon many netizens took social media to complain about the outage. Between 12 and 2.15 pm, users had trouble in sending and receiving messages.