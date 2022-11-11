Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, application and more

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being held to fill 25 vacancies of Specialist Officers for the various posts in Information Technology and Digital Banking in MMG Scale II.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022 age limit: The required Minimum Age to apply for all the posts is 25 and Maximum Age is 30 for all posts.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs100 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and for all general category the application fee is ₹1000.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at www.iob.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the apply link

Fill the application form and upload documents

Submit and take print out for future reference.