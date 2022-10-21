Indian Navy Jobs 2022: Vacancy, eligibility, how to apply

This recruitment drive is being held to will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) as officers in various entries commencing June 2023.

Indian Navy Jobs 2022: Vacancy details

General Service/ Hydro Cadre: 56 Posts

Air Traffic Controller: 5 Posts

Naval Air Operations Officer: 15 Posts

Pilot: 25 Posts

Logistics: 20 Posts

Education: 12 Posts

Engineering (General Service): 25 Posts

Electrical (General Service): 45 Posts

Naval Constructor: 14 Posts

Indian Navy Jobs 2022: Who can apply?

Candidates who have graduated/ post graduated or in the final year with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

Candidates who have obtained a degree in Engineering with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/ college/ institution.

How to apply?