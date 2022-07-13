Indian couple caught at airport with 45 guns

The arrested couple has been identified as Jagjit Singh and Jaswinder Kaur, both residents of Gurgaon in Haryana. They had returned to India from Vietnam on July 10.

New Delhi, July 13: Indian couple carrying 45 pistols were arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday.

They were intercepted by the customs officials when they had crossed the Green Channel of the Arrival Hall and were approaching the Exit Gate of the airport.

Following the inspection of the two trolley bags carried by Jagjit, the sleuths recovered 45 pieces of assorted brand guns having approximate market value of Rs 22,50,000.

"They admitted (they had) previously smuggled 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh," a senior customs official at the national capital's IGI airport told news agency ANI.

"Ballistics reports will confirm whether the guns are real or not... but, in a preliminary report, NSG (National Security Guard, the country's elite counter-terrorism unit) has confirmed that the guns are fully functional and can be used," the official told ANI.

The two trolley bags along with the recovered guns were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

The couple-- Jagjit Singh and Jaswinder Kaur have been placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Ac while the child has been handed over to their grandmother. Further investigation in the matter is underway.